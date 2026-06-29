US-Iran Talks: Trump announces Doha meeting on Tuesday, Tehran denies agreement

Commercial shipping resumes as the US and Iran prepare for emergency talks in Qatar.

Emergency negotiations in Qatar aim to preserve maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz as regional tensions remain elevated.

Doha/Karachi, 29 June 2026 — US-Iran Talks are set to resume in Qatar after Washington and Tehran agreed to temporarily halt military strikes following several days of renewed confrontation across the Gulf region. US officials said both sides had agreed to stand down to allow commercial shipping to move freely through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement comes ahead of emergency discussions scheduled for Tuesday in Doha and is intended to prevent further damage to a fragile diplomatic framework that has faced increasing pressure in recent days. Officials indicated that technical discussions would continue while maritime activity resumes through the waterway.

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The latest escalation followed exchanges of military action that raised concerns about regional stability and the security of global energy supplies. Recent tensions also affected investor sentiment and contributed to volatility across Gulf financial markets.

Iran has continued to warn against alternative shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and has maintained that maritime security discussions remain central to any broader diplomatic understanding.

Elsewhere in the region, security concerns remain heightened as Israeli operations targeting Hezbollah-linked tunnel infrastructure in southern Lebanon add further pressure to an already fragile environment.

Diplomatic observers say the outcome of the Doha talks could influence not only regional security but also international trade routes and energy markets in the weeks ahead.