Karachi: Muhammad Sajjad Khan was honored at a special ceremony organized by the Special Events Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The event recognized his contribution to cricket literature through his research-based books From Captain to Captain and Field Marshal of Cricket: Javed Miandad.

The ceremony attracted former cricketers, sports personalities, writers, and literary figures. Moreover, participants highlighted the importance of documenting Pakistan’s cricket history for future generations and preserving the stories behind some of the country’s greatest sporting achievements.

Muhammad Sajjad Khan Recognized at Arts Council

The ceremony took place at Haseena Moin Hall under the presidency of Muhammad Ahmed Shah. A documentary showcasing the life and work of Muhammad Sajjad Khan was screened at the start of the event.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a bouquet to the author in recognition of his services to cricket writing. Guests praised the author’s dedication to research and historical documentation.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Praises Cricket Heritage

Speaking at the gathering, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said cricket represents more than a sport in Pakistan. According to his remarks, it reflects national identity, unity, and collective spirit.

He stated that preserving cricket history through books is an important service. In addition, he noted that former cricketers often played primarily for national pride rather than financial rewards.

Ahmed Shah also paid tribute to sports personalities who helped shape Pakistan’s sporting culture. He emphasized that their achievements continue to inspire younger generations.

Javed Miandad Commends Muhammad Sajjad Khan

Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad joined the ceremony via telephone and thanked attendees for their participation.

He reportedly praised Muhammad Sajjad Khan for documenting cricket history through extensive research. Miandad stated that readers would appreciate the books and gain valuable insights into Pakistan cricket’s memorable eras.

Haroon Rasheed Highlights Research Efforts

Former Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed congratulated the author on the publication of his books.

He said writing about a major sporting figure requires careful investigation and extensive research. Moreover, he described Javed Miandad’s achievements as an important chapter in Pakistan cricket history.

Former Cricketers Applaud Cricket Documentation

Former Test cricketers Tauseef Ahmed and Sadiq Mohammad also addressed the audience.

Tauseef Ahmed said cricket thrives because of both players and those working behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Sadiq Mohammad described Miandad’s career as exceptional and praised the book for presenting a detailed account of his achievements and legacy.

Several speakers noted that cricket literature plays a vital role in preserving sporting history. As a result, future generations can better understand the struggles and successes of Pakistan’s sporting heroes.

Muhammad Sajjad Khan Emphasizes Youth Inspiration

In his remarks, Muhammad Sajjad Khan thanked Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and event organizers for arranging the ceremony.

He stated that cricket serves as a source of national unity and helps inspire young people. Additionally, he explained that his research focused on preserving the history of Pakistan cricket, its legendary players, and significant eras.

The author emphasized that younger generations should learn about the nation’s sporting heritage. Therefore, documenting the achievements of cricket icons remains an important responsibility for writers and historians.

Arts Council Celebrates Pakistan Cricket Legacy

The event concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields and souvenirs to distinguished guests and participants.

Through the ceremony, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi recognized the literary and historical contributions of Muhammad Sajjad Khan. The gathering also highlighted the lasting significance of preserving Pakistan’s cricket legacy through research, writing, and documentation.