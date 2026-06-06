Karachi Development Projects worth more than Rs2 trillion are currently being executed across the city, according to Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The announcement came during a meeting with industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), where officials discussed infrastructure, water supply and industrial growth.

The scale of these Karachi Development Projects highlights the provincial government’s focus on improving urban infrastructure. Moreover, several schemes are nearing completion, while others remain in their early stages of development.

Nasir Hussain Shah On Karachi Development Projects

Speaking to business leaders, Nasir Hussain Shah stated that nearly 140 roads are currently under development across Karachi. He added that the Frontier Works Organization is assisting with the execution of multiple projects throughout the city.

Furthermore, Shah revealed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah allocated Rs9 billion in development funds for Karachi’s business community. Out of this amount, Rs2 billion has been designated specifically for the Korangi Industrial Area.

He also stated that improving water supply to industrial zones remains a priority. According to Shah, Karachi receives water from sources located nearly 200 kilometers away, making distribution a complex challenge.

KATI Raises Water Supply Concerns

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput highlighted water shortages as a major challenge for industries operating in Korangi. He explained that manufacturers often rely on expensive water tankers due to insufficient supply from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

As a result, production costs continue to rise. Consequently, industrial competitiveness and long-term sustainability face increasing pressure.

Rajput urged authorities to ensure reliable water availability for industrial areas. He noted that uninterrupted supply would support investment, industrial expansion and export growth.

Korangi Industrial Area Receives Development Funding

During the meeting, industry representatives welcomed the allocation of development funds for Korangi. Rajput described the Rs2.1 billion allocation as a positive step toward addressing long-standing infrastructure issues.

However, he stressed that additional funding may still be required. According to industry stakeholders, infrastructure challenges in the area remain extensive despite ongoing improvements.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also announced that Rs600 million from the provincial grant will be used to address sewage and drainage concerns in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Yellow Line Project Draws Industry Feedback

The Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit project also came under discussion during the meeting. Shah stated that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon proposed increasing the number of buses and improving infrastructure rather than constructing a dedicated corridor.

According to Shah, the Sindh government has reservations about aspects of the current design. Officials reportedly believe some features could contribute to traffic congestion in affected areas.

Meanwhile, industry representatives expressed concerns about the project’s potential impact on industrial infrastructure and daily business operations. They urged authorities to review the design in consultation with stakeholders.

Mehran Town Industrial Status Under Review

Shah announced that officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority and Karachi Development Authority have formed a committee to address issues related to Mehran Town.

The committee will reportedly work with KATI representatives to prepare recommendations regarding industrial status for the area. Industry leaders believe the move could encourage investment and generate additional revenue for the province.

Standing Committee Chairman Masood Naqi stated that previous legal obstacles had delayed progress. However, he said recent court decisions have created an opportunity for authorities to move forward.

Karachi Infrastructure And Climate Initiatives

Shah also discussed broader infrastructure initiatives underway across Karachi. He stated that a Garbage Transfer Station is being developed near the causeway and will include Pakistan’s first mechanised landfill facility.

Additionally, the Sindh government is working with international organisations on projects designed to reduce the impact of climate change. These initiatives aim to strengthen urban resilience while supporting sustainable development goals.

The minister described Karachi as Pakistan’s economic lifeline and emphasized the importance of continued infrastructure investment. He stated that ongoing development efforts are intended to improve connectivity, support businesses and enhance the city’s long-term growth prospects.