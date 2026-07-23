July 23, 2026

Consumer Rights: CAP Chairman Meets Sindh Governor to Strengthen Consumer Protection

Web Desk July 23, 2026

Discussions focused on consumer rights, food safety and public welfare, with both sides emphasizing greater cooperation to protect consumers across Sindh.

Kaukab Iqbal and Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi discuss consumer rights and public welfare at the Governor House.

CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal meets Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House.

KARACHI, July 23, 2026: Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), met Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House to discuss measures aimed at strengthening consumer protection and public welfare across the province.

The meeting focused on key issues affecting consumers, including consumer rights, consumer protection, food safety, and public welfare. Both sides exchanged views on the need for stronger policies and greater public awareness to ensure consumers receive safe products and fair services.

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Kaukab Iqbal commended the Governor’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote consumer awareness and reinforce consumer protection mechanisms throughout Sindh.

Governor Nehal Hashmi reaffirmed the importance of protecting consumers and highlighted the need for continued cooperation between government institutions and civil society organizations to improve standards of consumer welfare.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration between public institutions and the Consumers Association of Pakistan to safeguard consumer interests and encourage responsible business practices across the country.

The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) continues to advocate for consumer rights, food safety, and public welfare through awareness campaigns and policy engagement.

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