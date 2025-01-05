KARACHI/MIRPURKHAS/DIGRI/ JHUDO, January 5: Sindh Minister for Social Welfare, Mr. Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur, has paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birth anniversary, saying that his legacy continues to live in the hearts of millions.

According to a press release issued by the Talpur House Media Cell, Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur, in his message, said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto revolutionized Pakistan’s political history, empowering the people as the true source of power. He furthered that Quaid-e-Awam was the voice of the oppressed and a beacon of hope for the marginalized, promoting democracy, equality, and social justice throughout the nation. “Shaheed Bhutto empowered the working class and fostered national unity,” he added.

Mr. Talpur said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party remains the custodian of its founding chairman’s principles and is dedicated to advancing his vision. He reaffirmed that Shaheed Bhutto’s dream of creating a fair and equitable society continues to inspire the party’s mission. “We are committed to building a Pakistan where every citizen has access to dignity, opportunity, and justice,” he vowed.

The provincial minister urged the nation to take this occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to carrying forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He concluded by reiterating the pledge to work tirelessly

for the realization of Bhutto’s vision and a prosperous, people-centric Pakistan.