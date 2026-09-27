Sparks Business Club welcomes seasoned business professional Mahmood Ahmed Khan as Patron, highlighting his experience in real estate, investment and strategic networking

KARACHI: Sparks Business Club (SBC) has highlighted the professional journey of Mahmood Ahmed Khan, who serves as Patron of the business networking platform.

With extensive experience across real estate, marketing, business development, investment and strategic networking, Khan brings a broad perspective to the SBC community.

His professional career includes leadership positions in the real estate and corporate sectors. He currently serves as Managing Director of Star Marketing Ltd. and Managing Director of Sun Builders.

Khan has also remained associated with the development and real estate sector in Gwadar. He previously served as a member of the Gwadar Builders & Developers Association.

His professional experience includes real estate marketing, property development and business networking. He was also associated with the Gwadar Master Plan 2019 during the period of its approval.

Beyond business, Khan has maintained a strong connection with Karachi’s cultural and community circles. He is the Founder President of VIP Club and serves as Chief Organizer (Muntazim-e-Aala) of Sakinan-e-Shehar-e-Quaid.

He has also held leadership positions at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, including Vice President and Treasurer.

Business and Community Leadership

Khan’s career combines business leadership with involvement in arts, culture, literature and community initiatives.

His experience in real estate and investment has been complemented by long-standing participation in professional and social networks.

As Patron of Sparks Business Club, Khan brings this diverse background to a platform focused on professional engagement and business networking.

Sparks Business Club said his experience would add a valuable perspective to its community and support its efforts to strengthen professional connections.

The club continues to bring together business professionals, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders through networking and collaborative initiatives.

Follow THE AZB