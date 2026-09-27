Young footballers compete during the opening match of the Manghopir Football Tournament 2026 in Karachi.

Muhammad Faizan Rawat says young talent will be provided platforms while sports activities will expand across Karachi

KARACHI, September 27, 2026: The Manghopir Football Tournament 2026 officially began with a grand opening ceremony and opening match at Manghopir Football Stadium in Garam Chashma, Sheikh Fareed Mohalla.

The tournament has been organized by Friends of Karachi and Youth of Karachi. Young footballers, fans, sports organizers and residents attended the event.

Founder and Leader of Friends of Karachi and Youth of Karachi Muhammad Faizan Rawat, Manghopir Town Chairman Haji Nawaz Brohi, Patron-in-Chief Younis Mengal, and sports organizers Shehzad Rind and Sajid Rind were among the guests.

Representatives of the District Football Association also attended the ceremony.

Young Players Showcase Their Talent

The stadium was filled with football fans and young players. The opening match featured energetic performances from both teams.

Players demonstrated their skills during the match. Spectators also showed strong support from the sidelines.

District Football Association representatives welcomed the tournament. They appreciated the efforts to promote football and create opportunities for young players in Manghopir.

They also praised Muhammad Faizan Rawat for supporting local talent and encouraging sporting activities in the area.

Sports to Keep Youth Active

Speaking at the event, Rawat said the opening was a moment of happiness and pride.

He said the enthusiasm of young people at the stadium showed their strong interest in sports. He added that the youth of Karachi have considerable talent and potential.

According to Rawat, Friends of Karachi and Youth of Karachi aims to connect young people with healthy and constructive activities.

He said the organization wants children and young people to spend less time on excessive mobile phone and screen use. Sports can provide an alternative through physical activity, teamwork and social interaction.

“Our objective is to provide young people with opportunities to participate in positive, healthy and constructive activities,” Rawat said.

Football and Other Sports to Be Promoted

Rawat said the organization’s activities would not remain limited to football.

Plans include promoting hockey, cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton and other sports. The aim is to allow young people to choose activities according to their interests.

He said football can help young people develop teamwork, discipline, endurance and leadership skills.

Rawat also said the organization wants to make sports grounds active across different parts of Karachi.

He emphasized that the goal is to create sustained sporting opportunities rather than organize a single tournament.

Manghopir Youth to Receive More Opportunities

Rawat said Manghopir has talented young people who need suitable platforms to demonstrate their abilities.

He said efforts would continue to identify local talent and provide opportunities for young players to progress.

He added that Friends of Karachi and Youth of Karachi would continue working to connect young people with positive activities.

Sports Activities Planned for Women

Rawat also announced plans for sports and recreational activities for women.

He said the organization wants to provide women with safe, respectful and supportive opportunities to participate in sports.

The initiative is intended to give women more opportunities to showcase their abilities and remain active.

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Indoor Games Planned for Senior Citizens

Plans are also being developed for people over 50, particularly senior citizens aged 60 and above.

According to Rawat, the proposed activities may include carrom, chess, Ludo and other indoor games.

The activities would provide senior citizens with opportunities for recreation and social interaction.

Rawat said the broader objective is to involve people of different age groups in positive and healthy activities.

Tournament Marks Start of Wider Sports Initiative

Rawat thanked the guests, District Football Association representatives, players, organizers, sports officials and football fans for attending the opening ceremony.

He also thanked the people of Manghopir for their participation and support.

He said the strong turnout demonstrated public interest in sports and positive community activities.

The Manghopir Football Tournament 2026 has now officially commenced, with participating teams set to compete in the tournament in the coming days.

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