KARACHI, September 2026: Dr Danish Aman has been appointed Chief Coordinator of the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA) for the 2026–2027 term.

In his new role, Dr Danish Aman will work with the association’s leadership and members to support the growth of Pakistan’s leather garments sector.

His responsibilities will include trade promotion, export development, government liaison and international engagement. He will also support efforts to expand market opportunities for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters.

Focus on Industry Development

Dr Danish Aman will help PLGMEA address issues affecting leather garment manufacturers and exporters. The role will also involve coordination on matters arising at both domestic and international levels.

The association aims to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in global leather garment markets. Greater engagement with international buyers and markets will form part of the sector’s development efforts.

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Dr Danish Aman said he was grateful for the confidence placed in him. He reaffirmed his commitment to working with PLGMEA’s leadership and members.

“Our objective will be to promote Pakistan’s leather garments industry, address the genuine concerns of our members and create greater opportunities for our manufacturers and exporters in international markets,” he said.

Working With PLGMEA Leadership

Dr Danish Aman will work alongside PLGMEA Chairman Syed Shujaat Ali and Patron-in-Chief Fawad Aijaz Khan.

The leadership team will focus on strengthening the association and advancing the interests of its members.

The appointment comes as Pakistan’s leather industry continues to seek greater access to international markets. Export promotion, market development and stronger industry-government coordination remain important areas for manufacturers and exporters.

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