Karachi, 29 th January 2025: Hon. Consul General of the Kingdom of

Morocco Ishtiaq Baig organized Moroccan Food and Culture

Festival at his residence featuring an exclusive Kaftan Fashion

Show to promote Moroccan food and culture in Pakistan, attended

by H.E. Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of the Kingdom of

Morocco, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig,

MNA Javed Hanif, Consul Generals from various countries and

other distinguished guests. The highlight of the event was a fashion

show of Moroccan Kaftan. The event celebrated the vibrant culture

and cuisine of Morocco. The Ambassador of Morocco mentioned in

his speech that Morocco and Pakistan are two brotherly Islamic

countries having common culture and values. The host Ishtiaq Baig

said in his speech that the purpose of the event is to promote

Moroccan cuisine and culture in Pakistan. The guests were served

Moroccan food prepared by Moroccan chef flown from Morocco.