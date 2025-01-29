Karachi, 29 th January 2025: Hon. Consul General of the Kingdom of
Morocco Ishtiaq Baig organized Moroccan Food and Culture
Festival at his residence featuring an exclusive Kaftan Fashion
Show to promote Moroccan food and culture in Pakistan, attended
by H.E. Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of the Kingdom of
Morocco, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig,
MNA Javed Hanif, Consul Generals from various countries and
other distinguished guests. The highlight of the event was a fashion
show of Moroccan Kaftan. The event celebrated the vibrant culture
and cuisine of Morocco. The Ambassador of Morocco mentioned in
his speech that Morocco and Pakistan are two brotherly Islamic
countries having common culture and values. The host Ishtiaq Baig
said in his speech that the purpose of the event is to promote
Moroccan cuisine and culture in Pakistan. The guests were served
Moroccan food prepared by Moroccan chef flown from Morocco.
