Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting on Security and Development in 12 KP Districts

Mohsin Naqvi chairs a meeting on security and development priorities in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting of the Regional Development Secretariat in Peshawar to review security, development needs and public concerns across 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting brought together the Peshawar Corps Commander, Additional Chief Secretary, members of the Regional Development Secretariat and senior civil and military officials.

Participants reviewed the situation in the merged districts, as well as Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. They agreed on the urgent provision of development funds to support lasting peace and accelerate progress in these areas.

Development Funding and Project Progress

The meeting emphasised the need to ensure the timely release and transparent use of federal development funds. Participants also reviewed ongoing projects and stressed the importance of completing them within their approved timelines.

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Officials said authorities would consider local priorities and proposals from council representatives and community elders when allocating resources and planning development initiatives.

The federal and provincial governments also pledged to coordinate measures that improve public welfare, expand access to basic services and raise living standards across the 12 districts.

Focus on Employment and Youth Skills

Participants discussed practical measures to reduce unemployment, create new job opportunities and strengthen local economies.

They stressed the importance of providing technical and vocational training to young people and connecting them with better employment opportunities.

The meeting also highlighted the role of local economic development in addressing longstanding challenges and improving conditions for residents.

Education and Healthcare Priorities

Officials reviewed proposals to improve access to quality education and healthcare. Discussions covered upgrades to educational institutions and measures to strengthen hospitals and basic health centres.

Participants stressed that improved public services would help address local needs and support better living standards.

Public Participation Key to Lasting Peace

The forum recognised the importance of public participation in efforts to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting peace.

Participants called for coordinated action by federal and provincial authorities to address local concerns and improve socioeconomic conditions. They also emphasised that development planning should reflect the needs and priorities of residents.

The meeting reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to public welfare, addressing the deprivation of these districts and accelerating their development through coordinated planning and effective use of resources.

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