Brazilian Defence Delegation Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

A high-level Brazilian defence delegation, led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues De Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Brazil’s Armed Forces, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a tri-services contingent presented the visiting admiral with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at GHQ.

Pakistan and Brazil Discuss Defence Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment and opportunities to expand bilateral defence and security cooperation.

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They expressed satisfaction with the longstanding cordial relations between Pakistan and Brazil. Both sides also agreed to strengthen military-to-military collaboration.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to developing defence ties with Brazil. He emphasised the importance of continued engagement between the two countries’ armed forces.

Brazilian Admiral Praises Pakistan Armed Forces

Admiral Freire appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces. He also acknowledged their contributions to regional peace and stability.

The visit highlights the two countries’ shared interest in strengthening defence relations and expanding cooperation between their military institutions.

According to ISPR, the engagement reflects Pakistan and Brazil’s commitment to deepening bilateral military ties and advancing cooperation on security matters.

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