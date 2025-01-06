Karachi, January 6th, 2025: Rana Tanveer, Federal Minister for National Food Security&Research, and Industries and Production visited the HEJ, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences. The Federal Minister was warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Professor Dr. Atta ur Rahman, an eminent research scholar and scientist.

The Federal Minister of National Food Security&Research was briefed over the achievements of the International Centrw for Chemical and Biological Sciences and overall infrastructure of the institute. Dr. Atta ur Rahman apprised the Federal Minister that the Institue was one of the premier research institutes in the world, being the most decorated academic science institution with 32 civil awards. He was further informed that the institute had 100 acres of land with 20 buildings and had received international grant worth over 32 million dollars. Rana Tanveer expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Institute and appealed for playing extra ordinary role for the betterment of Livestock and the food crops of the country. While expressing his concern over the situation of Livestock, he said that the Livestock was completely disorganised and needed proper attention as Livestock of Pakistan had great potential in terms of contribution in GDP. He further advised the team of Research Institute to include seed quality and standards in their study to save the national economy from poor quality seeds production. The Minister also urged for the use of applications of biotechnology in Live stock sector.

Later on, the agreement was signed between Ministry of National Food Security&Research and the HEJ, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences. The HEJ will provide testing facilities on a commercial basis pesticide residue and related analysis through IAC.