Meta Glasses Kylie Jenner became a major focus of Meta’s latest product launch as the company introduced a lower-cost range of AI smart glasses designed to expand wearable artificial intelligence to a broader audience.

Meta Platforms developed the new collection in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and priced the devices from $299, significantly below last year’s premium Ray-Ban Display smart glasses.

Unlike previous releases, the latest glasses do not carry branding from eyewear labels such as Ray-Ban or Oakley.

The collection includes fresh frame styles and colours, featuring rectangular designs and a slim oval series created in collaboration with media personality Kylie Jenner.

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Meta also described the release as its first AI glasses powered by Meta AI through Muse Spark, the first model introduced from the company’s Superintelligence Labs.

The launch reflects Meta’s wider strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday consumer devices and strengthen its position in the growing wearable technology market.

Industry estimates show demand for smart eyewear continues to expand as technology companies compete to develop AI-driven products for mainstream consumers.