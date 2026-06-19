Meloni–Trump tensions escalated sharply after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that she had “begged” for a photograph during the G7 summit in France.

Meloni described the remarks as “entirely made-up” and said she was “frankly stunned” by Trump’s comments, which were broadcast in a phone interview with an Italian television channel. She insisted that neither she nor Italy had ever sought favour through personal appeals.

The dispute unfolded after the two leaders were seen in close conversation at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, where they appeared to maintain cordial relations. However, Trump later suggested in a televised interview that Meloni had asked insistently for a photo opportunity, a claim that immediately triggered political controversy in Italy.

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to the United States following the remarks, signalling growing diplomatic unease between Rome and Washington. President Sergio Mattarella also contacted Meloni to express support amid the fallout.

Political reactions in Italy were swift, with opposition figures condemning Trump’s language as disrespectful to the office of the prime minister. Leaders across party lines said the comments undermined Italy’s dignity and diplomatic standing.

Meloni responded publicly on social media, questioning why the US president would speak in such terms about an ally. She also criticised Washington’s broader foreign policy stance, particularly regarding recent conflicts in the Middle East, while reiterating Italy’s independent position.

The incident comes after a period of fluctuating relations between the two leaders. Meloni previously attended Trump’s inauguration in 2025 and was once viewed as a potential bridge between Washington and the European Union. However, disagreements over foreign policy, including the US approach to Iran, have strained ties.

Officials in Italy have framed the episode as part of a broader pattern of tension, while government allies have rallied in support of Meloni, warning against what they described as disrespect toward national leadership.

The public dispute now adds fresh uncertainty to already delicate Italy–US relations at a time of heightened global diplomatic friction.