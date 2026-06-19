Philanthropy efforts took centre stage as a delegation of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, led by Chairman Shahid Afridi, met Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC.

The meeting brought together key figures including Trustee Jahangir Khan, SAF USA Chairman Dr. Imran Sharief, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz to discuss ways of strengthening community engagement and expanding philanthropic initiatives across Pakistan.

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Participants focused on collaborative strategies to improve access to education, healthcare, and social support for underserved communities. The delegation emphasised the role of coordinated efforts between diaspora organisations and diplomatic channels in creating long-term social impact.

Officials at the embassy welcomed the delegation and discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in charitable programmes. Both sides highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to address pressing social challenges in Pakistan.

The discussion also explored how diaspora-led initiatives can complement government and institutional efforts to support vulnerable populations. Emphasis was placed on building structured partnerships that deliver measurable outcomes on the ground.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue dialogue and expand joint initiatives aimed at fostering hope, opportunity, and sustainable development.