Mehwish Hayat, brother take on TikTok's dance challenge

Muhammad Saleem 2 hours ago
KARACHI – Many celebrities are participating in various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us while stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayt recently took on the viral TikTok dance challenge with her brother.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which she can be seen dancing with her brother to the beat of Oh Nanana, the starlet said she performed it to have fun with her sibling.

“Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you,” she remarked.

About Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani film actress who is known for her roles in Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Actor in Law. She was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. 

The 2012 blockbuster romance serial Meray Qatil Meray Dillard marked a significant turning point in Hayat’s career, earning her praise and nomination for Best actress at Lux Style Awards.

She later won the Lux Style Awards for Best television Actress for her portrayal of a strong headed in Kashif Nisar’s acclaim series Kami Reh Gayi (2013). She achieved further success by featuring as the female lead in four of Momina Duraid’s romantic dramas—Phir Chand Pe Dastak (2011), Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012), Ishq Mein Teray (2013), Ru Baru (2014) and Anjum Shahzad’s highly successful family drama Kabhi Kabhi (2013) and Nadeem Baig’s Dil Lagi (2016). 

