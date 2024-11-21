ISLAMABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Islamabad has been postponed in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned November 24 protest in the federal capital.

According to the sources, Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto Medical University (SZAMBU) will now be conducted on December 8 (Sunday).

Earlier, SZAMBU announced the re-conduct of admission tests on November 24 following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directive to retake the tests in Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The high court ordered the tests to be conducted within a month after rejecting the September 22 tests due to irregularities and that the questions were given out of the syllabus.