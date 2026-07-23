Masterclass Pakistan: Women Chefs Win Silver and Bronze at Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia

Masterclass Pakistan has secured silver and bronze medals at the Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia (GGCM) 2026, with Pakistani women chefs delivering standout performances on the second day of the international competition.

Competing against chefs and culinary institutions from around the world, the Pakistani delegation showcased technical expertise, creativity and culinary excellence, earning international recognition for the country’s hospitality sector.

Karachi Road Accidents Kill Two as Child Suffers Injuries in DHA Crash

The competition also highlighted the achievements of Pakistan’s women chefs, whose performances reflected the growing role of women in professional culinary education and international contests. Their success challenged traditional stereotypes and demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest global level.

Hafiz Usama Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Masterclass Pakistan, congratulated the medal winners and described the achievement as a source of national pride.

“These medals are not just awards—they represent Pakistan’s talent, resilience and potential. Seeing our young women chefs stand among the world’s best is a proud and historic moment. Every international achievement strengthens Pakistan’s reputation and encourages more young women to pursue careers in the culinary and hospitality industries,” he said.

Masterclass Pakistan is participating in the competition with a 25-member delegation, one of the country’s largest teams to compete at the Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia. The delegation includes a significant number of female chefs, reflecting the institution’s focus on promoting women’s participation in the culinary profession.

The institute said the medals recognise the dedication of the students, the guidance of their mentors and its commitment to producing internationally competitive chefs.

The competition is continuing in Kuala Lumpur, where the Pakistani delegation hopes to add more medals to the country’s tally.

Follow THE AZB