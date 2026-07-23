Police continue investigating the alleged sexual assault as they await the suspect’s ossification test report before the next court hearing.

Karachi assault case proceedings moved forward on Wednesday after a judicial magistrate recorded the statement of an American woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Police arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the alleged rape, which reportedly took place at the woman’s apartment in DHA Phase VI on July 17.

State prosecutor Abdul Razzaq Gujjar said the investigating officer presented the complainant before Judicial Magistrate (South) Saima Katto, who recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sealed the record as part of the legal process.

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After the expiry of the suspect’s initial physical remand, investigators also produced the teenager before Judicial Magistrate (South) Muzammil Ali Soomro.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that authorities had completed the suspect’s ossification test and expected the report within the next three to four days.

According to the prosecutor, police retained the suspect in custody on transit remand because the relevant judge was unavailable. Authorities are expected to produce the suspect before the competent court on Thursday for further proceedings.

Police registered the case at Darakhshan police station under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which relates to the offence of rape.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the court proceedings will continue after police submit the remaining forensic and medical evidence.

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