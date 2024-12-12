SHANGHAI – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has invited Solar Panel Firms to start operations in Punjab, as she visited the Jinko Solar Panels Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai.

During her official visit, CM along with her delegation got a briefing on the latest advancements in solar technology and innovative products. She also invited the company to consider establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant in Punjab to boost the province’s renewable energy sector.

Maryam Nawaz also visited Pakistan pavilion at Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center, where she interacted with young business leaders promoting Pakistani products. She expressed satisfaction with growing interest in Pakistani exports, and stressed importance of the e-commerce sector for economic growth.

CM directed Punjab authorities to work on global e-commerce trends and develop strategies to enhance the sector’s potential in the country’s most populated region. She also highlighted the government’s recent initiative, the Free Solar Panel Scheme, which aims to provide solar panels to 100,000 power consumers in Punjab.

Her visit to neighboring underscores the government’s focus on promoting clean energy, fostering trade opportunities, and exploring innovative technologies to drive economic growth.