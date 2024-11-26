The majority of Pakistanis turned out to be opposed to the marriage of choice, surprisingly, the most opposition to the marriage of choice in Pakistan was from the urban population.

This was revealed during a recent Gallup Pakistan survey in which 52 percent of the people involved said that they do not support marriage of choice at all, while only 39 percent of the people during this survey supported marriage of choice.

During the survey, 39 percent of the people said that they have no objection to the marriage of choice, while surprisingly, the most opposition to the marriage of choice has come from the urban population, which is an unexpected situation.

According to the survey, 58% of the urban population objected to it, while 49% of the rural population opposed the marriage of choice.