October 20, 2026

Mahmood Ahmed Khan Congratulates S.M. Tanveer on FPCCI Presidential Nomination

Web Desk October 20, 2026
S.M. Tanveer receives congratulations from Mahmood Ahmed Khan on his nomination for FPCCI president.

S.M. Tanveer: Mahmood Ahmed Khan congratulates the UBG leader on his FPCCI presidential nomination.

Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Managing Director of Star Marketing, founder of Saknan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid and a member of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations and Communication, has congratulated United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer on his nomination as a candidate for president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Mahmood Ahmed Khan expressed his best wishes for S.M. Tanveer’s success, saying his leadership would be important for strengthening Pakistan’s business community.

He prayed for Tanveer’s success in the upcoming FPCCI presidential contest and expressed hope that his leadership would help address the concerns of the business sector.

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Mahmood Ahmed Khan described S.M. Tanveer as a dynamic business leader who continues to carry forward the legacy of his late father, S.M. Muneer, widely known as “Bhai Jan”.

He said Tanveer had consistently represented the business community at various forums and remained actively involved in promoting its interests.

Mahmood Ahmed Khan expressed confidence in Tanveer’s ability to continue contributing to the development of Pakistan’s business and industrial sectors.

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