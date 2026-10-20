Bank Alfalah Organises Padel Tournament to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Bank Alfalah and TAMS organised a padel tournament in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Women and young participants joined the event to promote breast cancer awareness and encourage community engagement through sports.

The tournament continued Bank Alfalah’s efforts to raise awareness and help patients access treatment.

In 2025, Bank Alfalah pledged Rs14.6 million to support 37 breast cancer patients in partnership with Indus Hospital & Health Network and Cancer Foundation Hospital. The contribution covered diagnostic tests, surgeries and medical treatment for patients who needed financial assistance.

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head of Retail Banking at Bank Alfalah, also participated in the tournament.

Mahmood Ahmed Khan Congratulates S.M. Tanveer on FPCCI Presidential Nomination

Speaking at the event, Ahmed highlighted the importance of early detection. She said that one in every nine women in Pakistan faces the risk of developing breast cancer during her lifetime. She stressed that early diagnosis can save lives and improve treatment outcomes.

Ahmed added that cancer affects patients and their families emotionally and financially. She called for greater efforts to raise awareness and address the challenges people face throughout their treatment journey.

Through initiatives such as this tournament, Bank Alfalah aims to engage communities, promote early detection and highlight the importance of timely access to breast cancer treatment.

Follow THE AZB