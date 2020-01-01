Madam Saeeda
BUSINESS

Madam Saeeda Elect Chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs Trade and Skills Development Committee KohatCCI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KOHAT – Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KohatCCI) Elected Madam Saeeda as Chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs Trade and Skills Development Committee

Madam Saeeda, who belongs to Kohat, has also been vice-president of the Bannu Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and wishes for the welfare of women in her area, which is praiseworthy. On the occasion,

President Malik Iqbal and Rasheed Pracha said that the Coat Chamber was fully cooperative and full on this occasion. There will be a concerted effort to introduce them at National and International level. Will support

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, visit PSO Headquarters

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, visited the Headquarters of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Saturday, 15 December 2018. Mr. Jehangir Ali Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), along with the senior management of the company, welcomed the Honorable Federal Minister. The Management of PSO gave the […]
BUSINESS

Akhtar Tessori, Chairman Gems and Jeweler Association Visit FPCCI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Akhtar Tessori, Chairman Gems and Jeweler Association Visit FPCCI and presents Bouquet to Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzi, President FPCCI at federation house Karachi. Mr. S.M. Muneer, Former President FPCCI and Former CE TDAP, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI, Mr. Arshad Jamal, Mr. Noor Ahmed Khan, Mr. Waqar Mehmood, Vice Presidents […]

FPCCI
BUSINESS

FPCCI, DBC sign MoU to boost Pakistan’s int’l trade

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Diplomatic Business Club (DBC) on Saturday signed a MoU to promote the country’s image and economy. The DBC having over 300 leaders including the UK’s members of parliament and top officials of Gulf and Middle Eastern countries has the presence in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.