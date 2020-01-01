KOHAT – Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KohatCCI) Elected Madam Saeeda as Chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs Trade and Skills Development Committee

Madam Saeeda, who belongs to Kohat, has also been vice-president of the Bannu Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and wishes for the welfare of women in her area, which is praiseworthy. On the occasion,

President Malik Iqbal and Rasheed Pracha said that the Coat Chamber was fully cooperative and full on this occasion. There will be a concerted effort to introduce them at National and International level. Will support

