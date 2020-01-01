Mian Anjum Nisar
Mian Anjum Nisar Newly Elected President FPCCI presides the first Executive Committee Meeting

KARACHI – First FPCCI Executive Committee Meeting of 2020 held today simultaneously at FPCCI Head Office Karachi (chair) Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office Islamabad through video link which lasted more than four hours and every member was given a chance to represent his sector. The meeting was presided over by Mian Anjum Nisar, Newly Elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and attended by newly elected Vice Presidents and more than 67 Executive Committee Members of FPCCI across Pakistan.

While welcoming the members, Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI discussed in detail the economic outlook of Pakistan and plan of activities for the year 2020. He highlighted the problems faced by business community in ease of doing business particularly in term of rising interest rate, utility prices, refunds etc which causes deindustrialization and halted the economic activities to great extent. He assured his full support and cooperation to member trade bodies for resolving their genuine issues related to trade and industry.

He also emphasized on further strengthening the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth, reducing unemployment, poverty, removing twin deficit and enhancement of exports.

He further stated that he bears no discrimination in the ruling and opposition groups rather he believes in the unity of business community to take Pakistan out of economic crisis. He said he is available all time to resolve the issues of business community.

The representatives of different associations and chambers discussed at length the problems being faced by them and also presented recommendations. Besides, the meeting approved the minutes of last meeting of Executive Committee and empowered the President FPCCI to constitute a Human Resource Committee, Audit and Finance Committee and nominate the Conveners of Standing Committees on different subjects.

The house also authorized the newly elected Office Bearers of FPCCI to operate bank accounts of FPCCI for the year 2020 and also empowered the president to nominate FPCCI representatives on national and international forums.

On the conclusion, Mr. Tariq Sayeed, Patron-in-Chief of Businessmen Panel also attended the meeting, who was given a standing ovation and warm welcome and the house lauded his service to the business community spread over 50 years.

