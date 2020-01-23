ISLAMABAD – Lipton, one of the world’s leading tea brands owned by Unilever, recently unveiled its new TVC. The brand is moving to a platform of enabling connection moments with our loved ones.

The insight behind the campaign is something everyone in today’s world can relate to. In the busyness of life, we tend to get so involved in the things we have to do, we don’t prioritize taking out time to make a connection with the ones who matter the most.

The message was brought to life through Lipton’s new TVC, which shows a father unconsciously slipping into work mode, ignoring playtime with his daughter. A sip of Lipton brings him back into the moment, and he actively prioritizes his daughter over his other tasks. The message is simple: “Jaagein un keliye jo waqai ahem hain” (Be awake to those who really matter).

The new TVC campaign has been launched nationwide and has stirred up a lot of conversation about the importance of taking out time for human connection in today’s fast-paced life.

About Lipton

The story began over 120 years ago with the vision of one incredible man- our founder, Sir Thomas Lipton. In an age when tea was a rare and expensive luxury, Sir Thomas decided to challenge convention. Because he believed anyone, of any class, should be able to enjoy tea at its best.

Lipton was launched in Pakistan in 1948 and today 100 billion drinks of Lipton are consumed each year making Lipton a household name. Our vast experience in the world of tea blending in Pakistan and around the world means only two things; quality and great taste.

Lipton believes that in this world of indifference pausing and taking time out to engage with others feels good and in doing so, it helps us feel good and bring out the best in ourselves. Refresh, reset, rethink and re-engage with others. BE MORE TEA.

Lipton’s revitalizing taste is available in Yellow Label leaf tea, Mega Daane, Black Teabags and Green Teabags (Lemon, Mint, Jasmine, Plain).



