Indonesian Navy Chief Meets Asim Munir at GHQ

Chief of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan-Indonesia Military Ties Reviewed

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing military-to-military relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen defence cooperation. The discussions placed particular emphasis on professional training, defence collaboration and joint military exercises.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Asim Munir Reaffirms Defence Cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding and brotherly relations with Indonesia.

He highlighted the importance of further developing cooperation in defence and security, according to ISPR.

Lebanese Interior Minister Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

The meeting reflected the two countries’ continued focus on strengthening military-to-military engagement.

Indonesian Navy Chief Praises Pakistan Forces

Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

He also acknowledged their contributions to regional peace and stability.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen defence ties and expand practical military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

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