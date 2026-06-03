Karachi (Staff Reporter) — Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum (PAHF) President Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain has urged the federal government to prioritize exports and economic growth in the upcoming Federal Budget 2026–27.

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He sent formal recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. In his letter, he called for business-friendly policies that support agriculture, industry, and exports.

Focus on Growth and Investment

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain stressed that Pakistan holds strong potential in agriculture, horticulture, SMEs, IT, and value-added exports. However, he noted that high energy costs, heavy taxation, and complex regulations continue to limit growth.

Therefore, he urged policymakers to create reforms that encourage investment and improve competitiveness in global markets.

Key Reform Proposals

The PAHF proposed a broad reform package for the federal budget. It includes measures to improve export competitiveness, industrial growth, and agricultural modernization.

In addition, the forum recommended restoring the Final Tax Regime (FTR) for exporters. It also called for a phased reduction of the super tax on productive sectors.

Moreover, it suggested continued tax incentives for IT and digital exports. It also demanded faster processing of tax refunds and export rebates.

Support for SMEs and Agriculture

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain emphasized interest-free financing for SMEs, young entrepreneurs, women-led businesses, and small farmers. He proposed a dedicated SME and Agri Growth Fund.

He also called for expanded agricultural credit, crop insurance, and improved access to modern machinery. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for cold chain systems and food processing zones.

Energy and Renewable Solutions

To reduce production costs, he recommended incentives for solar and renewable energy. He also proposed interest-free financing for solarization of farms, SMEs, and industrial units.

In addition, he stressed the need for stable net metering policies to attract long-term investment in clean energy.

Tax and Governance Reforms

The PAHF president urged the government to unify tax and regulatory institutions on a digital platform. These include FBR, Customs, SECP, and provincial authorities.

He also supported the use of AI-based systems to improve tax transparency and reduce unnecessary audits. Furthermore, he suggested expanding the tax base by formalizing the informal economy.

Conclusion

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain concluded that Pakistan must focus on exports, productivity, and investment. He said a competitive and inclusive economy is essential for sustainable national growth.