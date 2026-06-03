Islamabad — A delegation of the Gujrat Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (GCSTSI) met with the leadership of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the FPCCI President Secretariat.

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The delegation was led by GCSTSI President Muhammad Waqas Mirza. The meeting was held to discuss cooperation and address key issues faced by small traders and industries.

FPCCI Leadership Present at Meeting

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, who also holds positions in ECO-CCI, SAARC-CCI, and CACCI, received the delegation. He was joined by FPCCI Vice President Tariq Khan Jadoon and FPCCI Capital Office Incharge Karim Aziz Malik.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen institutional coordination and support small business development in Pakistan.

Focus on Small Business Challenges

During the meeting, participants highlighted the challenges faced by small enterprises. These included regulatory barriers, market access limitations, and operational constraints.

Moreover, the discussion emphasized the importance of creating a more supportive business environment for small traders and industrial units.

Regional Trade Opportunities

The delegation and FPCCI leadership also explored opportunities for regional trade growth. They stressed the need to expand market linkages and improve cross-border business cooperation.

In addition, both sides agreed that stronger collaboration could help enhance competitiveness and support long-term economic stability.

Conclusion

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen cooperation between FPCCI and GCSTSI. Both sides agreed to continue engagement on policy issues affecting small and medium enterprises.