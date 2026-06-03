The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a high-level meeting in Islamabad focused on strengthening international technology collaboration.

EACOP, TotalEnergies Host Youth Energy Conference in Tanzania

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh hosted Ms. Hinza Asif, President of the Asia Web3 Alliance Japan, at the FPCCI Secretariat. The meeting aimed to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in emerging technologies.

Focus on Startups and Innovation

The discussion centered on connecting Pakistani startups with Japanese innovation networks. Both sides explored opportunities for collaboration in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and startup acceleration programs.

In addition, participants emphasized the importance of creating structured pathways for young entrepreneurs. These pathways would help startups access advanced markets in East Asia.

Plans for Joint Initiatives

Both parties agreed to work on joint initiatives to strengthen tech connectivity. Moreover, they highlighted the need to support innovation-driven entrepreneurship across both countries.

They also discussed frameworks that could enable knowledge sharing and cross-border partnerships. As a result, the collaboration is expected to open new opportunities for startup growth and investment.

Conclusion

The meeting marked a step toward deeper Pakistan–Japan cooperation in the digital economy. It also reinforced a shared commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs through technology, innovation, and international partnerships.