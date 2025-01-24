LAHORE – In a sweeping operation against unauthorized commercial establishments and defaulters of commercialization fees, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 98 properties across various parts of the city on Friday.

The LDA Town Planning Wing, under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, carried out the enforcement drive with the assistance of police personnel. The crackdown targeted illegal commercial operations and those failing to comply with regulatory requirements.

Affected Areas and Establishments

As part of the operation, the LDA sealed:

27 properties in Allama Iqbal Town

16 in Garden Town

30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman, and Canal Bank Road surroundings

25 on Raiwind Road

Among the sealed premises were several well-known educational institutions, including Kips College, Dar-e-Arqam School, Iqra College, Lady Bird School, and Yousaf School System, alongside private businesses such as the Ibex Call Centre, a private hospital, various food outlets, shops, and corporate offices.

Compliance Warnings Ignored

According to LDA officials, multiple notices were previously issued to the owners of these properties, urging them to regularize their commercial status and clear outstanding dues. However, after repeated non-compliance, the authority took decisive action to enforce city planning regulations.

LDA’s Ongoing Crackdown

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has instructed authorities to maintain a strict, indiscriminate campaign against illegal commercial establishments across Lahore. He emphasized the importance of compliance with urban planning regulations to ensure sustainable development and prevent unauthorized commercialization.

Residents and business owners have been advised to adhere to LDA regulations to avoid similar actions in the future. The LDA continues to encourage property owners to clear their dues and obtain proper approvals to avoid disruptions.

This operation highlights the city’s commitment to urban planning enforcement and ensuring a regulated commercial environment in Lahore.