Karachi, December 28, 2024 – Dawood Global Foundation’s LADIESFUND, a steadfast advocate for women’s empowerment and health inclusivity, hosted in partnership with Mrs. Samina Alvi’s Breast Cancer Task Force, the 5th LADIESFUND Breast Cancer PowWow on Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at The Buraq Center by LADIESFUND, Karachi. This impactful event brought together a distinguished audience of healthcare stakeholders, breast cancer survivors, doctors, women entrepreneurs, and esteemed personalities to promote awareness and celebrate the resilience of survivors.

Chief Guest Dr. Samina Alvi, Former First Lady of Pakistan and Chairperson, Breast Cancer Task Force, lauded the initiative, stating: “Breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but a societal one. Events like these play a pivotal role in breaking stigmas, encouraging early detection, and providing much-needed support to survivors. I commend Dawood Global Foundation-LADIESFUND for their unwavering commitment to health inclusivity and request all to spread the word about self-examination.”

Hosted by Tara Uzra Dawood, President, LADIESFUND, the event featured inspiring stories from breast cancer survivors Simi Kamil, Fauzia Khuhro, Samina Aslam, and Dr. Faizullah Abbasi, as well as medical doctors, families of those who have lost loved ones to breast cancer, and members of the media (Shanaz Ramzi, Saher H. Paracha), law (Sana Pirzada), dance (Sheema Kermani, Anjaleen Agarwalla), film (Misbah Khalid, Atiya Khan, Samina Aslam), drama (Kulsoom Aftab), education (Ameena Saiyid), finance (Ayesha Jangda), sports (runner Naseem Hameed Abbasi, cricketer Shabnam Hayat), et al.

“Deeply humbled to gather some of the most incredible women and minds for an action-oriented discussion and roadmap for breast cancer in Pakistan,” said Ms. Dawood.

The stories of the breast cancer survivors were very moving, and in particular, Dr. Faizullah Abbasi shared his journey, courageously in this room full of women.

The event was followed by a tea sponsored by Bank Islami’s Mashal division. Depilex was Beauty Partner for the event, Igloo was Ice Cream Partner for the event, Taskeen was Mental Health Partner.

Ayesha Ashraf Jangda remarked, “LADIESFUND has done a remarkable job in putting together this initiative to create awareness about breast cancer and we are honoured to share about free Breast Cancer Takaful embedded in our Women centric Mashal Account”

Dawood Global Foundation’s LADIESFUND remains committed to advancing health inclusivity and empowering women through impactful initiatives, proving once again that collective action can lead to transformative change.