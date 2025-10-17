Karachi — Executive Engineer Muhammad Dilawar (Grade 18) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has been given the additional charge of Model Colony Town Sewerage. After assuming the new responsibility, Engineer Dilawar immediately began work.

He reviewed the situation in the area and directed his subordinates to ensure prompt drainage of stagnant sewage water. He also instructed that the manholes blocked with mud and garbage be cleared to restore smooth flow in the sewerage lines.

Engineer Dilawar emphasized that, despite limited resources and machinery, the team must work diligently to resolve public issues, warning that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He urged his staff to perform their duties responsibly.

It is worth mentioning that during his previous posting in Model Colony Town, Engineer Dilawar successfully resolved a long-standing issue by completing a 48-inch pipeline from Malir Halt to the Baba Vilayat Ali Shah Shrine. The pipeline passed beneath the railway track, for which formal permission had been obtained from the Railways Department. This project effectively ended the chronic problem of sewage accumulation on major roads.

Now, with renewed commitment, Engineer Dilawar remains active and determined to ensure that no area in his jurisdiction suffers from stagnant sewage water.