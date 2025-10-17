?Italy : Famous Italian model and reality TV star Pamela Giannini was stabbed to death by her boyfriend. According to foreign media reports, the famous 29-year-old Italian model Pamela Giannini was stabbed to death by her 52-year-old boyfriend more than 24 times. Giannini had a serious argument with her boyfriend Gianluca Sonchin in her flat, during which Sonchin stabbed her in anger. Neighbors immediately called the police after hearing the screams of the fight, but Janine was dead before the police arrived. The initial autopsy report found more than 24 stab wounds on the body. After the murder, Sonchan cut his own neck twice in an attempt to commit suicide, but he survived and is undergoing treatment in hospital. Initial investigations have revealed that Janine had decided to break up with her boyfriend, which sparked the argument. The police have sealed the flat and a forensic team is investigating. Authorities have also confirmed that the two lived together in the same flat. It should be remembered that Pamela Janini was not only a fashion model but also a successful businesswoman. She owned a brand and was also involved in the real estate business.

