Kramatorsk is facing growing pressure as Russian forces continue to advance towards key Ukrainian defensive positions in Donetsk.

The city remains one of Ukraine’s important strongholds in the Donbas. However, Russian forces are moving closer to the area.

Recent reporting places Russian forces less than 15 kilometres from Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Both cities have faced increasing attacks involving drones and guided bombs.

Attacks Intensify Around Kramatorsk

Iryna Rybakova, a press officer with Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade, said the situation has become increasingly dangerous.

She said attacks now occur dozens of times each day. Residential buildings, vehicles and public facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Rybakova also described the growing threat from drones. She said soldiers and civilians remain alert because attacks can happen without warning.

Nearly all of Kramatorsk’s bridges have reportedly been destroyed. The damage has made movement and logistics increasingly difficult.

Russia Advances Slowly Toward Key Cities

Military analysts say Russia is making gradual progress in the area.

Jennie Olmsted, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces are carrying out infiltration missions. She said Moscow is slowly moving towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Russian forces have also been advancing around Kostiantynivka. However, the pace remains slow.

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Recent Reuters reporting also described the Russian advance as gradual. Analysts expect September and October to bring intense fighting in Donetsk.

Ukraine’s Fortress Belt Under Pressure

Kramatorsk forms part of Ukraine’s so-called “fortress belt”.

The defensive line includes Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka. These cities provide important defensive and logistical positions for Ukraine.

Their location also protects routes into western parts of Donetsk.

If Russian forces break through the defensive belt, they could gain access to more open territory. This has made the area a major focus of the war.

Cities Face Destruction

Russia’s slow advance has often come with heavy destruction.

The fighting around Bakhmut and Pokrovsk followed a similar pattern. Russian forces spent long periods fighting for both cities.

By the time Russian forces captured those areas, much of the infrastructure had been destroyed.

Analysts say Moscow’s current tactics are again placing heavy pressure on Ukrainian cities and supply routes.

Civilians Face Growing Risks

The security situation is also affecting civilians across Donetsk.

Hennadiy Yudin, a police officer with Ukraine’s White Angels evacuation unit, said some areas have become almost impossible to reach.

He said drones and mines are making evacuation operations increasingly dangerous.

Thousands of civilians still live in Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk. However, authorities face growing challenges in reaching communities near the front.

Kramatorsk Remains a Key Military Hub

Kramatorsk has long served as an important rear position for Ukrainian forces.

Troops have used the city to rest and prepare before returning to frontline positions. That role is becoming more difficult as Russian attacks move closer.

Rybakova said civilians still remain in the city. However, she expects conditions to deteriorate if the attacks continue.

The situation has also affected homes and public infrastructure. She said a house where she previously lived was recently destroyed in an attack.

Russia Seeks to Weaken Ukrainian Defences

Olmsted said Russian forces are attempting to weaken Ukrainian logistics and defensive positions.

The objective, according to the analyst, is to make it harder for Ukrainian troops to receive supplies near the frontline.

At the same time, Russia continues to face strong Ukrainian resistance.

Recent assessments suggest Moscow’s territorial gains remain limited despite sustained military pressure. ISW estimates and other analysts have described the Russian advance as slow.

The battle for the fortress belt could therefore become one of the most important phases of the war in eastern Ukraine this autumn.

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