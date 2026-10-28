Sindh Governor Meets Abu Dhabi Ports Group Delegation to Discuss Trade and Investment

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Ports Group to discuss opportunities to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

The meeting focused on potential investment in Sindh’s blue economy, maritime trade, port development, logistics and supply chain sectors. Both sides also explored ways to expand cooperation in maritime commerce and port-related industries.

Sindh Highlights Blue Economy Potential

Governor Hashmi emphasised that developing the blue economy was important for Pakistan’s economic growth and could create new investment opportunities in the maritime sector.

He highlighted the importance of joint initiatives to strengthen longstanding friendly relations and expand trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

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The governor also discussed opportunities to attract investment into Sindh’s maritime infrastructure and related industries, which could support trade activity and economic development.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group Expresses Interest in Cooperation

Members of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group delegation expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in logistics, maritime trade, port development and investment.

The discussions highlighted the potential for stronger collaboration to expand commercial activity, attract investment and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Delegation Includes Maritime and Logistics Executives

The delegation included Salman Sohail Yasin, CEO of Etihad Cargo GSA Pakistan; Amir Munir, CEO of CEI Global Logistics Pakistan; Thorsten Pook, Managing Director for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and CIS at Noatum Logistics; and Shakeel Qureshi, Executive Director of Worldwide Group, along with other representatives.

The meeting underscored the shared interest in exploring new avenues for Pakistan-UAE economic cooperation, particularly in maritime trade, port infrastructure and logistics.