LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted a large-scale operation on Jail Road, sealing over 24 car showrooms, including prominent names like Kia, Changan, and Shaheen Motors, for operating illegally or failing to pay commercialisation fees.

In addition to the showrooms, the LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 29 businesses in areas such as Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, 40 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 45 in Johar Town and OPF Housing Scheme. The sealed establishments included private schools, bakeries, grocery stores, restaurants, salons, offices, and other commercial ventures operating without proper approvals or fee payments.

The operations were supervised by Chief Town Planners I Assad-uz-Zaman and II Azhar Ali, with enforcement teams supported by police. According to LDA officials, multiple notices were issued to property owners before the crackdown.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has emphasized the continuation of indiscriminate actions against illegal commercial activities and fee defaulters to ensure compliance with regulations across Lahore.