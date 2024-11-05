Karachi: In a significant effort to combat breast cancer, Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) hosted a comprehensive awareness event, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event, organized by the KMBL HR team in collaboration with Jubilee Insurance and Shifa International Hospital, aimed to enlighten attendees about the importance of early detection, prevention, and supportive care in the fight against breast cancer.

The session commenced with opening remarks from Ms. Saira Gabol, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of KMBL, who emphasized the bank's dedication to fostering a supportive work environment and promoting health awareness. Dr. Arooj Akram, a prominent figure in women's health and the Women Health Awareness Lead at Shifa International Hospital, delivered an educational presentation that covered crucial topics such as breast cancer prevention, early detection methods, and treatment options. The event also featured a Q&A session, where attendees engaged directly with health experts to gain deeper understanding of breast cancer-related issues. In his closing remarks, Mr. Aameer Karachiwalla, President and CEO of KMBL, reiterated the bank's commitment to employee welfare and health-centric initiatives. "Today's event is a testament to KMBL's unwavering commitment to not only the health of our employees but also to our role in the larger community. We stand in solidarity with all those affected by breast cancer and continue to advocate for education, early detection, and effective treatment," stated Mr. Karachiwalla. This Pinktober event is part of a series of initiatives by KMBL aimed at fostering a supportive work culture and promoting health education, demonstrating the organization's role as a leader in corporate responsibility.