Karachi Pakistan : The 72nd birth anniversary of celebrated poet Parveen Shakir is being observed today, Daily The Azb reported on Sunday.

According to the reprot, though years have passed since her departure from this world, the fragrance of her poetry continues to linger, captivating the hearts of literature enthusiasts.

Born on November 24, 1952, in Karachi, Parveen Shakir held a master’s degree in English literature and served in Pakistan’s civil service at a distinguished level.

She also briefly taught at the University of Karachi before dedicating herself fully to her literary pursuits.

Parveen began her writing journey at a young age, using the pen name Beena initially. While she dabbled in prose, poetry was her true passion.

Her debut poetry collection Khushboo in 1976 created a stir in literary circles, earning her the title of Khushboo Ki Shaira.

Over the years, she received prestigious accolades, including the Pride of Performance and Adamjee Awards.

Her poetry focused on themes of love and femininity, and her notable works include Khushboo, Sad-Barg, Khud Kalami, Inkar, and Mah-e-Tamam.

Parveen Shakir’s life was tragically cut short in December 1994 when she passed away in a traffic accident in Islamabad, but her legacy endures through her timeless verses.