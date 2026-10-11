Larkana Girls’ Basketball Series Named After Late Engineer Najmuddin Sheikh

Sindh Basketball Association names its triangular girls’ basketball series in honour of late Engineer Najmuddin Sheikh.

The Sindh Basketball Association (SBBA) has named its upcoming triangular girls’ basketball series after late Engineer Najmuddin Sheikh. The move honours his contributions to sports infrastructure in Sindh.

SBBA Secretary Amir Sharif said a meeting would take place in Larkana on October 16. The meeting will focus on finalising arrangements for the series.

The decision followed a request by SBBA Patron Ghulam Muhammad Khan. Subsequently, SBBA President Pilot Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry, Advocate, approved the proposal.

Engineer Najmuddin Sheikh’s Contributions

Sheikh served in the Sindh government’s Sports Department. During his service, he contributed to the development of sports facilities across the province.

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He worked alongside Chief Engineer Aslam Mehr to support the construction and improvement of sports grounds. As a result, these efforts helped strengthen Sindh’s sports infrastructure.

Chief Guest and Gold Medal Announcement

The association expects Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah to attend the closing ceremony as chief guest. He is expected to distribute prizes, subject to confirmation.

Meanwhile, the SBBA has announced the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Gold Medal for Munawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary of the Sindh government’s Sports Department. The award recognises his services to sports.

Promoting Girls’ Basketball

The series aims to promote girls’ basketball across Sindh. It will also give young players an opportunity to compete, gain experience and develop their skills.

Through such events, the association seeks to encourage greater participation in basketball and support emerging female talent.

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