October 20, 2026

Belgium and Arts Council Karachi Explore Artist Exchanges Ahead of World Culture Festival 2026

Web Desk October 19, 2026
Arts Council Karachi President Mohammad Ahmed Shah meets Rayee Jasmine of the Belgian Embassy.

Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah meets Belgian Embassy official Rayee Jasmine.

Rayee Jasmine, First Secretary Consular at the Embassy of Belgium, called on Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The meeting focused on strengthening cultural ties between Belgium and Pakistan. Both sides discussed artist residencies and exchange programmes. These initiatives could create new opportunities for artists from both countries.

During her visit, Rayee Jasmine toured the Council’s facilities. She also received a briefing on preparations for the upcoming World Culture Festival – Karachi 2026.

The festival will run from October 29 to November 22, 2026. It aims to promote artistic expression and international cultural exchange.

Artist residencies and exchange programmes can help artists share ideas and experiences. They can also encourage creative collaboration and build lasting professional relationships.

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The meeting highlighted the potential for stronger cultural partnerships between Belgium and Pakistan. It also reflected the Arts Council’s efforts to promote international engagement through the arts.

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