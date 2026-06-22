Keir Starmer faced mounting political pressure on Monday as reports suggested the British prime minister was considering whether to outline a timetable for his departure or remain in office and contest any leadership challenge.

The speculation follows increasing pressure inside the Labour Party despite Starmer’s landslide election victory less than two years ago, which had promised to bring stability to British politics.

Reports said Starmer spent the weekend reflecting on whether to step aside or continue leading the government, although government sources maintained that he remained focused on governing and had not formally announced any decision.

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Pressure intensified after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham returned to Westminster by winning a parliamentary contest, defeating a candidate backed by Reform UK and strengthening his position as a potential contender for the party leadership.

Burnham’s victory renewed hopes among some Labour lawmakers that a leadership change could improve the party’s standing after declining support and falling approval ratings for Starmer.

However, political analysts warned that any transition would not automatically resolve Britain’s wider economic challenges.

The country continues to face slow economic growth, elevated government borrowing costs and pressure to increase investment while controlling public spending. Investors have also expressed uncertainty over how any future administration would manage fiscal policy.

Starmer previously said he intended to fight any formal leadership challenge and pointed to his electoral mandate as justification for remaining in office until the next scheduled election period.

Reports also suggested that other Labour figures, including former health minister Wes Streeting, continued to be discussed as possible contenders in the event of a leadership contest.

If a transition takes place, Britain would move towards appointing its seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, reflecting a decade of significant political change and leadership turnover.

Observers said the coming days could prove decisive for Labour as the party weighs leadership stability against pressure for political renewal.