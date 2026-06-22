Giancarlo Esposito, the American actor internationally recognised for portraying Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, has reportedly embraced Islam during a stay in Saudi Arabia, according to media reports citing Saudi officials.

According to reports, Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh said the actor recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and joined members of a production team in prayer at a mosque while filming in the kingdom.

The reports stated that Esposito’s decision followed his experiences during filming in Saudi Arabia and interactions with Muslim colleagues and local communities. Al-Sheikh also said the actor expressed appreciation for the hospitality and sense of community he encountered during his stay.

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A video shared on social media reportedly showed the actor praying alongside members of the production team inside a mosque. However, no detailed personal statement from Esposito has been widely released publicly at the time of reporting.

Esposito has built a career spanning several decades across film and television and earned international acclaim for performances in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and other major productions.

Reports said the actor is currently involved in filming Seven Dogs, one of several large-scale productions linked to Saudi Arabia’s expanding entertainment and film industry initiatives.