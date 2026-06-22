Iran World Cup hopes remained alive after Team Melli secured a goalless draw against Belgium in Group G and extended their unbeaten start to the 2026 tournament despite operating under exceptional travel and logistical arrangements.

The result left Iran with two draws from two matches and strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stage after another disciplined performance against one of Europe’s strongest squads.

Iran’s campaign has also attracted attention away from the pitch because of travel and entry arrangements linked to tensions between Washington and Tehran.

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The Iranian squad relocated its tournament base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico after visa and security complications affected preparations before the competition. Several delegation members reportedly did not receive US entry clearance, although players and coaching staff were allowed to participate in matches.

Iran have been commuting into the United States for group-stage fixtures and returning to Mexico after matches under agreed tournament arrangements. Team officials argued the schedule reduced recovery time and disrupted preparation compared with other teams based inside host cities.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei criticised the conditions in recent days and said the restrictions created additional pressure on the squad during the tournament. Iran’s football federation has also indicated it intends to raise concerns with FIFA regarding competitive conditions.

Supporters have also faced complications. Iran’s football federation previously said ticket allocations for group-stage matches in the United States had been affected, although wider arrangements remained under discussion.

Despite the off-field difficulties, Iran delivered another determined display against Belgium.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a series of important saves to secure the point, while Belgium struggled to convert possession into goals. Iran also had an effort ruled out during the match and benefited after Belgium were reduced to ten players.

Following the draw, Iran’s federation shared a message left in the dressing room thanking Los Angeles and supporters for their hospitality while expressing hope for peace and international friendship.

With one group match remaining, Team Melli remain firmly in contention to advance and have become one of the tournament’s most closely watched stories for both football and the broader circumstances surrounding their campaign.