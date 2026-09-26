KATI Unveils New Executive Committee for 2026–2028 Term

Newly elected KATI Executive Committee begins its 2026–2028 term focused on industrial progress.

The Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) has announced its new Executive Committee for 2026–2028.

The new committee begins its term with a focus on industrial growth. It also aims to support the wider business community.

Focus on Industrial Growth

The Executive Committee will address key issues facing Korangi’s industrial sector.

The leadership plans to work with businesses and relevant institutions. The goal is to support industrial activity and business development.

KATI represents industrial stakeholders in one of Karachi’s major industrial areas. Its leadership regularly engages with businesses and government institutions.

The association also raises issues related to infrastructure and industrial operations.

Support for the Business Community

The new committee has pledged to serve the business community.

It will promote cooperation among industrial stakeholders. The leadership also aims to encourage greater collaboration.

Businesses across Pakistan continue to face several challenges. These include infrastructure needs, policy issues and investment concerns.

World Tourism Day 2026 Highlights AI’s Role in Redesigning Tourism

Therefore, stronger coordination can help address common industry issues.

New Leadership and Opportunities

The 2026–2028 term marks a new phase for KATI. The committee aims to make practical contributions during its tenure.

Its priorities include industrial development and business cooperation. The leadership also wants to create more opportunities for industrial stakeholders.

KATI will continue engaging with relevant institutions. Such engagement can support solutions for the industrial sector.

Building Korangi’s Industrial Future

Korangi remains an important industrial hub in Karachi. Its businesses contribute to employment and economic activity.

The new KATI leadership aims to strengthen this industrial ecosystem. It will also seek greater cooperation with businesses and other stakeholders.

The committee hopes to make meaningful contributions during its two-year term.

The new leadership enters the term with a focus on unity, cooperation and industrial progress.

Follow THE AZB