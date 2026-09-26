Tourism stakeholders call for digital innovation, investment, skills development and stronger collaboration to unlock Pakistan’s tourism potential

September 27, 2026: World Tourism Day 2026 highlights the growing role of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of global tourism. This year’s theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” focuses on how technology can improve decision-making, destination management, accessibility and visitor experiences.

The theme also underlines the need for inclusive digital transformation. Tourism businesses, workers and communities can use AI and digital tools to improve services, develop skills and manage destinations more effectively.

AI and Digital Transformation

Smart tourism is becoming an important part of the industry’s future. AI-driven analytics, automation and digital platforms can support tourism planning and help businesses understand visitor needs.

At the same time, digital transformation should remain inclusive. Wider access to technology, digital education and skills can help communities and smaller tourism businesses participate in the changing tourism economy.

Sustainable destination management is another key area. Technology can help destinations monitor visitor patterns, manage resources and support responsible tourism practices.

The United Nations has also emphasized that AI should benefit tourism workers, local communities and emerging destinations rather than concentrating opportunities among a limited number of platforms and locations.

Pakistan’s Tourism Economy

Pakistan has significant potential across travel, tourism, hospitality and cultural industries. Tourism can support employment, local businesses, entrepreneurship and investment across multiple sectors.

The tourism ecosystem extends beyond traditional travel services. It includes aviation, road and maritime transport, hotels, restaurants, culinary arts, education, sports, entertainment, traditional crafts and cultural activities.

Tourism stakeholders, including Advantage Tours and Khyber International, along with organizations and associations such as PDTC, TDCP, FPCCI, STF (ICCD) Green Tourism, STDC, KPCTA, TDAP, PATO, TAAP, COTHM, CAP and AKTA, have continued to support the development and promotion of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Pakistan’s Global Tourism Position

The World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024 placed Pakistan 101st among 119 economies, with a score of 3.41. The index provides a benchmark for the factors and policies that support sustainable and resilient tourism development.

The ranking also shows the scale of the opportunity ahead. Pakistan has diverse natural landscapes, historical sites and cultural assets, while further progress depends on infrastructure, skills, investment, digital readiness and effective destination management.

Recent industry developments include the organization of Pakistan Travel Mart 2026, growing interest in medical tourism, continued tourism infrastructure development and stronger cooperation between public institutions, private businesses and industry associations.

Business Community Seeks Extension of September 30 Tax Deadline

Investment and Industry Collaboration

Tourism stakeholders have also highlighted the potential for investment in hotels, restaurants, transportation, travel services and other related businesses.

Pakistan’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, historical sites and diverse landscapes provide a broad base for tourism development. However, investment must work alongside better infrastructure, human-resource development, responsible tourism practices and digital innovation.

The World Economic Forum has identified ICT readiness and digitalization as increasingly important to tourism businesses and destinations. Digital platforms can help tourism operators reach new markets, improve operations and engage visitors more effectively.

Building a Digital Tourism Future

On World Tourism Day, tourism industry leaders and stakeholders are being encouraged to strengthen cooperation, support responsible investment and embrace digital transformation.

AI can create new opportunities for tourism businesses and destinations. However, its value will depend on how effectively the technology supports communities, workers, businesses and travellers.

Pakistan can use this transformation to strengthen its tourism economy, create employment, support local enterprises and promote its cultural identity internationally.

The future of tourism will increasingly depend on innovation, technology, sustainability, inclusivity and collaboration.

As the world marks World Tourism Day 2026, Pakistan’s tourism stakeholders are calling for continued cooperation to develop the country’s tourism, hospitality and cultural sectors while using digital innovation to connect its destinations with visitors at home and abroad.

Follow THE AZB