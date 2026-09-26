Pakistan Navy Seizes Over 2,800kg of Narcotics in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy ships HUNAIN and YARMOOK seize over 2,800kg of narcotics in the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy ships HUNAIN and YARMOOK seized more than 2,800 kilograms of narcotics during a joint counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the seized narcotics are worth about $750 million.

Suspicious Boat Intercepted

The naval ships were conducting a routine patrol in the Arabian Sea.

During the patrol, they intercepted a suspicious boat. Naval personnel then carried out a boarding operation.

The team searched the boat and found narcotics hidden in concealed compartments. The drugs were seized during the operation.

ISPR did not provide details about the type of narcotics recovered or the identities of people aboard the boat.

Naval Chief Praises Crew

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf praised the officers and crew of both ships.

KATI Unveils New Executive Committee for 2026–2028 Term

He commended their professionalism and vigilance during the operation.

The naval chief also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime security. He stressed the importance of countering illicit trafficking at sea.

Focus on Maritime Security

The operation highlights Pakistan Navy’s ongoing role in maritime security operations.

The Navy has carried out several counter-smuggling operations in recent months. These operations have targeted illegal activities in Pakistan’s maritime areas.

The latest seizure also comes days after Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards confiscated liquor and illegal medicines during a separate operation in Balochistan.

Pakistan Navy said it remains committed to protecting maritime interests and preventing illicit trafficking at sea.

Follow THE AZB