Sharjeel Inam Memon says the initiative will continue across Sindh, with plans to provide EV scooters to more women who obtain driving licences

Mirpurkhas, September 26, 2026: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the province’s Pink Electric Scooters programme is aimed at improving women’s mobility and access to education and employment. He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in Mirpurkhas for the distribution of free pink electric scooters among women.

The Sindh government has been expanding the programme across the province. Earlier, officials announced that Mirpurkhas would join the next phase of the initiative. More than 50,000 women had applied for the scooter and training programme by August, while more than 2,000 women had received driving and related training, according to government statements reported at the time.

Memon Highlights Women’s Empowerment

Addressing the ceremony, Memon linked women’s empowerment measures in Sindh to the political legacy of Benazir Bhutto. He referred to initiatives including Lady Health Workers and First Women Bank.

He also said the Benazir Income Support Programme, launched under former president Asif Ali Zardari, helped increase access to identity cards among deserving women. According to Memon, this also contributed to greater participation by women in the electoral process.

Memon highlighted the presence of women leaders, including Faryal Talpur, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nafeesa Shah and Shazia Marri, in elected assemblies. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari had given instructions to promote women’s empowerment.

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EV Scooters to Expand Across Sindh

Memon said the government plans to continue distributing electric scooters to women across Sindh. He said the programme would not stop after the current phase.

He added that the government wants women who obtain driving licences to receive EV scooters. The minister also said women receive riding training and must pass the required test before receiving the scooters.

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority describes the Pink Scooty programme as a women-focused mobility initiative designed to support female students and working women. Its official registration information states that the scheme is exclusively for eligible women applicants.

Memon also warned that men found using the pink scooters could face action. He said the programme would provide women with greater access to independent transportation.

Focus on Skills and Economic Participation

The senior minister said women are increasingly obtaining driving licences in Sindh. He also noted that families are becoming more accepting of women riding motorcycles.

According to Memon, improving access to personal transportation can help women participate in education, employment and other areas of public life.

The minister also referred to other provincial initiatives, including Hari Cards for farmers and Labour Cards for workers. He said Sindh was continuing work in areas such as healthcare, education and development.

PPP Claims Highlighted at Ceremony

During his address, Memon also highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s role in national politics. He attributed several major national developments, including the Constitution, missile technology and the nuclear programme, to the party.

He further referred to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statements concerning India and said they had received international appreciation.

Provincial Minister for Culture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Qasim Siraj Soomro and other officials and representatives also attended the ceremony.

The Sindh government’s Pink Electric Scooty programme is continuing to expand across the province, with the stated aim of improving women’s mobility and access to economic and educational opportunities.

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