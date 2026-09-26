Meet the SBC Core Team Syeda Batool Zaidi

Syeda Batool Zaidi serves as the Training & Development Chair of Sparks Business Club (SBC). She is an educator, trainer and entrepreneur with a strong focus on learning, personal development and community engagement.

Zaidi has served as an Executive Member of Sparks Business Club for more than two years. During this time, she has contributed to various club initiatives and community-focused activities.

Education and Training

As an educator and trainer, Zaidi is passionate about learning and personal development. She works to create supportive environments where people can build confidence.

Her experience also includes training and capacity building. She focuses on helping individuals develop practical skills and reach their potential.

Her entrepreneurial background adds another dimension to her work. It helps her connect ideas with practical opportunities.

Women and Youth Empowerment

Zaidi has a strong interest in women and youth empowerment. She also supports initiatives focused on community development and capacity building.

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Child safeguarding is another important area of her work. She advocates for safe and inclusive spaces for children and young people.

Through these efforts, she aims to support stronger communities. She also encourages individuals to develop confidence and leadership skills.

Key Strengths

Her key areas of expertise include:

Education

Training and Development

Child Safeguarding

Community Engagement

Capacity Building

Women and Youth Empowerment

Entrepreneurship

SBC Journey

Zaidi joined the Sparks Business Club as an Executive Member. She served in that role for two years.

She is now part of the SBC Core Team as Training & Development Chair.

Her role focuses on strengthening learning and development opportunities within the club.

Vision for the Future

Zaidi’s work reflects a clear focus on people and communities. Her vision includes safe communities, confident learners, empowered people and brighter futures.

She aims to help women and young people develop their skills. She also seeks to promote environments where individuals can learn, grow and contribute.

Through her role at SBC, Zaidi continues to support initiatives that connect people, ideas and opportunities.

Sparks Business Club — Where Ideas Spark, Possibilities Grow.

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