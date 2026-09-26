Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi says business groups and taxpayers need additional time to prepare and submit their tax returns.

Karachi: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has urged the federal government to extend the income tax return deadline beyond September 30. Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi said taxpayers need additional time to prepare and submit their returns properly.

Bakhshi appealed to the government to consider the current circumstances and announce a reasonable extension. He said the additional time would help taxpayers complete the filing process without unnecessary pressure.

Business Groups Face Filing Challenges

According to the ABAD chairman, several associations, chambers and other trade organisations are currently engaged in election-related activities. As a result, many business representatives have not been able to complete their tax return preparations.

He said taxpayers may require additional time to finalise their records and complete the required documentation. Therefore, extending the deadline could provide businesses with sufficient time to meet their tax obligations.

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ABAD Seeks Relief for Taxpayers

Bakhshi noted that taxpayers involved in construction and real estate also have to complete several financial and administrative tasks while preparing their returns.

He urged the federal government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to consider the difficulties faced by the business community. In addition, he called for an extension that would allow taxpayers to complete their filings accurately.

Bakhshi expressed hope that the federal government would consider the request from businesses and taxpayers. He said an extension beyond the September 30 deadline would provide much-needed relief and facilitate the timely submission of income tax returns.

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